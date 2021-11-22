This is the Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deal you should wait for

Hunting for Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals can feel a bit weird. Unless you've used the speakers on sale, it's hard to know the true value for your purchase. Sure, something can look well-designed, but how does it sound?

This is why I need to tell you about the UE Megaboom 3, currently $159 at Amazon. That's a $51 discount, and while $51 isn't anything to sneeze at, I implore you to believe it can go lower. Why's that? Because last year I found the same UE Megaboom 3 (a different, defunct entry on Amazon) for just $97. And that was off a random sale in June 2020.

And that's a steal of a price for a speaker that pounds brilliant resonance and the kind you'd hope to get as a Black Friday deal. Because, I honestly wish I'd bought multiple units to link together around my apartment out of my laziness to carry it between rooms. A speaker that makes the hairs on my arm stand up is worthy of taking everywhere. I originally brought it with me to a socially-distanced rooftop fourth of July party, where it packed more than enough volume to drown out the sounds coming from the other side of that Brooklyn roof. Exactly what you'd expect from Tom's Guide's No. 1 pick for the best Bluetooth speaker.

Hilariously, I'd somehow never thought to test its water resistance until I brought it with me on a recent trip. When I was having trouble hearing the speaker clearly when placed outside of the glass doors of a rather spacious hotel shower, I remembered it had an IP67 rating for water resistance. That means it can be submerged in water for a whole 30 minutes, so splashes of water for around that same amount of time (I was on vacation, and not in a rush) were totally okay.

UE Megaboom 3: was $210 now $159 @ Amazon UE Megaboom 3: was $210 now $159 @ Amazon

This is the best portable Bluetooth speaker I've ever heard in my life, and it's become a frequent part of it. As a living room speaker it easily fills a large space, and its waterproofing makes it perfect for the shower.

And I spent all that extra time in the shower, in part, because the UE Megaboom 3 sounded damn good. Whether I was amping myself to Waka Flocka's "O Let's Do It," and nodding my head to the bass as I prepared for a long night out, or chilling out to the dulcet tones of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," the UE Megaboom 3 sounds alarmingly good for its size. As should be the case for a speaker that has an MSRP of $210. After that experience, I wondered why I waited to keep it in my own shower at home, where it now lives most of the time.

Right now, as I've said, the Megaboom 3 is still on sale, but at not as low a price. If you're in the market to buy a Bluetooth speaker and you want a great one, you have my approval once it hits $139 (the lowest historical price according to CamelCamelCamel).

Either way, I really hope more people get this speaker because, as noted above, multiples can be linked together remotely. And that would be great if I someday show up at a party with the UE Megaboom and someone else had it, and we pointed at each other like that Spider-Man meme. We could then pair these speakers together, for even stronger sound.