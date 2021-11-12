This epic Black Friday deal slashes an MSI Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 gaming laptop by $500

Black Friday is the ideal time to be in the market for a gaming laptop. A powerful machine is typically an expensive investment, which makes Black Friday gaming laptop deals all the more essential. We’ve seen a few attractive deals already, but Newegg may have beaten them all with this offer.

Right now, you can get an MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop for $1,799 at Newegg. That’s a sizeable $500 off its standard retail price of $2,299 and qualifies it as one of the strongest early Black Friday deals currently available. To get the full discount you will need to take advantage of the $100 rebate offer. This requires you to complete and mail a rebate form, but that's a minor inconvenience.

MSI GP66 Leopard: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Newegg MSI GP66 Leopard: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Newegg

This powerful gaming laptop from MSI sports an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's also packing a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It's currently $500 off at Newegg if you accept the $100 rebate.

This gaming laptop deal is one of the cheapest ways to get a coveted Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. The GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs have been in extremely high demand over the last 12 months. For that reason alone, securing a machine powered by one at such a significant discount is not an offer to pass up lightly.

This MSI gaming laptop is plenty capable of taking your gaming sessions up a level. Alongside its high-end graphics card, it’s also packing an Intel 11th Gen Core i7 processor and a 1TB SSD for storing some of the best pc games available. You could argue the supplied 16GB of RAM isn’t quite enough, but for the majority of users it’ll more than suffice — plus, you can always add more if required.

The 15.6-inch display also deserves to be highlighted. As you would expect, it’s capable of running games in 1080p resolution, but it also boasts a refresh rate of 204Hz. If you want to crank your games up to a framerate of more than 200fps the MSI GP66 Leopard’s screen will be able to keep pace, with a few graphics settings tweaks.

These powerful innards come in a slick package (although the bottom bezel could be smaller) with a LED-lit keyboard to boot. This MSI gaming laptop is an excellent machine for anyone looking to take their first steps into the world of PC gaming, or an experienced player looking to upgrade.

With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 continuing to suffer from stock issues and the global chip shortage refusing to let up, we expect to see Black Friday deals seriously hampered by stock issues this year. So when a Black Friday gaming deal of this quality appears, we strongly recommend taking advantage before it sells out.