This dirt cheap SanDisk 400GB microSD card is the best Black Friday storage deal

Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, and Cyber Monday deals too, meaning there’s some great tech deals to be had right now.
It may not excite everyone, but snap up this SanDisk 400GB microSD card for just $39.99 and you’re getting the best Black Friday storage deal bar none. It’s down from $69.99, so that’s a saving of $30 at Amazon right now.
SanDisk 400GB microSD card: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon
Solve all your storage problems with this 400GB microSD card from SanDisk. Currently with $30 off, this microSD card is just the job for proving the storage boost that your phone, tablet or camera might need. View Deal
If you want more storage for your smartphone, tablet, or cameras, phone, a 400GB microSD card at this price is ideal. And offering transfer speeds of up to 120MB/s, you’ll be able to move up to 1000 photos in a minute if you need.
And if you think a 400GB microSD card is too big or too small, there’s plenty of other storage deals from SanDisk available this Black Friday too. Among the biggest discounts we’ve found there’s the SanDisk 512GB Extreme card for just $79.99, saving you a huge $120, and for the biggest of storage solutions, there’s the SanDisk 1TB Extreme card for only $182.99, saving an unbelievable $267 off the usual price. Just act fast — all of these deals end at the strike of midnight.
