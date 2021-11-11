This 75-inch QLED TV is $1,000 off in killer Best Buy Black Friday deal

Early Black Friday deals have already brought some pretty noteworthy savings on some of the best 4K televisions we've reviewed. However, this offer from Best Buy might blow them all out of the water when it comes to savings.

For a limited time, you can get this TCL 75-inch QLED 4K TV for $1,299 at Best Buy. That’s a massive $1,000 off its usual retail price of $2,299. It should go without saying, but this is certainly one of our favorite Best Buy Black Friday deals to date. Stock levels are already varying by zip code, so snap this offer up quickly before it's all gone.

TCL 75" Class 6-Series QLED 4K TV: was $2,299 now $1,299 @ Best Buy TCL 75" Class 6-Series QLED 4K TV: was $2,299 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

This huge 75-inch QLED TV is $1,000 off at Best Buy. Offering stunning 4K images, HDR support, a dedicated Game Mode, and a wealth of Smart TV features, don't wait until Black Friday to score yourself a new television.

TCL 55" Class 6-Series QLED 4K TV: was $949 now $799 @ Best Buy TCL 55" Class 6-Series QLED 4K TV: was $949 now $799 @ Best Buy

If the 75-inch model above is too large for your home, then the more manageable 55-inch TCL QLED TV is $150 off. It offers all the same great features as its much larger sibling but in a slightly slimmer package.



A 75-inch television is pretty gigantic, you’ll never need to venture to a movie theatre again, but if it’s too large for your living room to accommodate don’t worry Best Buy has you covered. The 55-inch model is $150 off (now $799) and the 65-inch model is $100 off (now $1,199). Both of these are decent alternatives, but we’ve seen stronger discounts on televisions of the same size from rival brands.

Whatever size you go for, the TCL Class 6-Series QLED TV offers stunning 4K images with vibrant Quantum Dot colors and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+. If you own a PS5 or Xbox Series X, you’ll also appreciate the dedicated Game Mode that aims to provide a smoother gaming experience to give you a competitive edge

This is also a Google TV which means it not only features Alexa support for voice navigation and full smart home integration, but you’ll also have access to just about every streaming service you could ever need. From Prime Video to Netflix, whenever you want to watch will be just a click away (or just a verbal command away).

With such a wealth of features (did we mention, it’s got a built-in Chromecast as well?) and a $1,000 discount, it’s not a surprise that this television is already listed as out of stock in some areas. Secure this deal while you still have the chance. Plus, make sure to follow our Black Friday TV deals coverage for more holiday sales.