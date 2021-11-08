This 55-inch TCL 4K TV is just $378 in awesome Black Friday TV deal

Walmart offering killer Black Friday TV deals has become synonymous with the holiday season, and the mega-retailer is already living up to its reputation this year. The day itself is still more than two weeks away, but Walmart Black Friday deals have landed and this one should not be missed.

Right now, you can get this TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K Android TV for $378 at Walmart. That’s a big $110 off its usual price of $488. This is one of the strongest early Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far and is a great bargain for anyone looking for a new TV at a (relatively) cheap price.

Image TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $488 now $378 @ Walmart

This TCL 4-Series 4K panel will let you enjoy bright colors, high contrast, and plenty of detail while watching TV shows and movies or playing the latest video games. Plus, this set has HDR support which further enhances the image quality of everything from the latest must-binge TV shows to blockbuster movies.

Don’t worry about being able to locate your preferred content either. This is an Android TV so you’ll have instant access to just about every popular streaming service you can think of. Plus, with the included voice remote you can navigate through expansive content libraries without having to lift a finger.

We also love some of the more unexpected features that come with this TCL 4 Series. It offers Google Assistant support which enables you to search for content across thousands of available apps, as well as easy integration with additional smart home devices. There’s also a Google Chromecast built-in for playing web-based content directly on your TV without having to resort to a finicky HDMI-based solution.

For just $378 you’re getting an awful lot for your money with this excellent Black Friday TV deal, but the deals don’t stop here. Over the next few weeks we expect to see plenty more compelling offers on a whole variety of 4K TVs, so keep it locked to Tom’s Guide.