The Shark FlexStyle is just AU$339 for Prime Day — I'm a fool for getting it at full price

The second Amazon Prime Day sale for 2023 has delivered a fantastic offer on the Shark FlexStyle — a hair-styling tool that transforms between a hair dryer and styling wand with a simple twist of the barrel.

Nabbing a solid 24% discount on the listed price — which is lower than the actual RRP of AU$499 by the way — this is one deal not to be missed, especially if you’re looking for an affordable dupe to the Dyson Airwrap.

While it uses the old two curling barrel system of the original Dyson Airwrap (which has since been upgraded to a single adjustable barrel for curling hair), the Shark FlexStyle comes with a variety of attachments, including a diffuser that adds more value when compared to its pricey competitor.

Personally, I use the Shark FlexStyle every time I want to style or dry my hair, and at this price I highly recommend picking one up — you’ll just need to be an Amazon Prime member, or sign up to the 30-day free trial to get this epic saving.

Prime exclusive Shark FlexStyle | AU$449.99 AU$339.99 (save AU$110) While the Shark FlexStyle is already more affordable than the Dyson Airwrap at its regular price, this AU$110 discount is a smashing deal. With a complete styling kit to suit all hair types and a carry case for all the attachments, this bargain knocks a whopping 24% off the listed price, but only for Prime members.

When I initially reviewed the Shark FlexStyle, I was impressed with its simplicity, but I didn’t quite realise just how instrumental the Shark FlexStyle would become to my hair routine. Long gone are the days of simply throwing my hair up into a ponytail when I'm having a bad hair day — the Shark FlexStyle has cut down the amount of time I have to spend on drying and styling my hair, so I can get a fabulous, bouncy hairstyle without having to spend hours in front of the mirror.

After washing my hair, I can dry, detangle and brush it out in no time at all thanks to the Shark FlexStyle and the paddle brush attachment. And when I want to do something a little more complicated — like adding bouncy curls — it’s as simple as switching between the attachments, then adjusting the temperature and airflow settings.

Another big bonus is the minimal heat applied to hair while using the Shark FlexStyle. Since it’s circulating air, you’re not applying as much heat to the top of your head like you would with traditional styling tools such as hair straighteners and curling irons, reducing the damage to your hair so it stays healthier while still sporting fabulous looks.

So if you’re looking for a cheaper alternative that still rivals the quality offered by the Dyson Airwrap, don’t pass up this 24% discount on the Shark FlexStyle.