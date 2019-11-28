The new Amazon Echo gets its first big price drop for Black Friday

The Echo is the centerpiece of Amazon’s smart speaker range, and was updated in October 2019 to its third generation.

Currently, you can get the Echo 3rd-Gen Speaker on sale for $59.99 at Amazon . That's $40 off and the best price we've seen for this new speaker.

Amazon Echo (3rd Gen.): was $99 now $59 @Amazon

The newest version of Amazon’s flagship smart speaker improves the sound quality while keeping all the functions you expect from an Alexa-powered device.View Deal

You get a choice of five colors, and Amazon also offers this discount as part of a few bundles, including a smart plug, smart bulb starter kit, or an Echo Sub subwoofer. That’s an impressive amount of customization for a deal, so we suggest you look into the available options to make the most of the offer.

As you can read in our Echo 3rd Gen. review , there’s a lot to like about this smart speaker. It’s the best sounding Echo to date, remains a great hub for a smart home with its capable Alexa digital assistant, which can organize your next Amazon order, give you reminders, answer your burning questions and facilitate Drop In voice calls with other Echo users, among many other downloadable ‘Skills’ you can find for free on Amazon.

