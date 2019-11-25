The 16-inch MacBook Pro (with the GOOD keyboard) is $130 off on Amazon now

Brand new Apple laptops don't get sale prices, but since Black Friday deals don't typically start this early, I guess everything really is different in 2019. Yes, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is already getting discounted, in one of the most surprising laptop deals of the season.

Right now at Amazon, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is $130 off with a price of $2,264. Yes, that's not cheap, but this is the biggest laptop Apple's released this year, so it's pretty newsworthy.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro: was $2,399 now $2,264 @ Amazon

The right keyboard, booming sound and super-fast performance combine to make the 16-inch MacBook Pro more than just an Apple laptop with a slightly larger screen. It's the MacBook many of us were waiting for, and this sale price helps dull the sticker shock.View Deal

Yes, I'll admit, it's kind of shocking for $2,264 to be a sale price on a laptop, but here I am still surprised that you don't need to pay sticker price for a flagship MacBook in the same month it was released. Looking for something even better? Keep it tuned to Tom's Guide's Cyber Monday deals (which will likely start this week) for more.

In our 16-inch MacBook Pro review, we applauded Apple for finally moving away from the Butterfly-style keyboard and truly superior sound (we've never heard better audio from a laptop).