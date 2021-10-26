TCL's best Roku TV just dropped to $699 ahead of Black Friday

The first Black Friday TV deals have arrived early, bringing big savings on some of the best TVs we've reviewed. If you want one of those great deals right now, Amazon has the best price we've seen in months for one of our favorite TVs.

For a limited time, Amazon has the TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K QLED TV on sale for $699. That's one of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen. The TCL 6-Series Roku TV is an excellent deal even at full price — it tops our list of the best TCL TVs. Amazon's deal is not only a great price for this model, but it's far below the higher price the TV has been fetching in recent months.

Editor's Choice deal: We named TCL's 6-Series line of TVs one of the top TVs we've reviewed. We especially like the mini-LED backlighting and QLED enhancement. The result is impressive color and brightness, with some of the best HDR performance we've seen on anything this side of an OLED display. The new 2021 models continue that unbeatable value and feature Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, full array local dimming, THX Certified Game Mode, Siri/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. TCL's list price is $949, but Amazon has it on sale for $699. Best Buy offers the same price. View Deal

As component shortages and shipping woes have slammed the US, the suggested retail price has climbed, with the 6-Series Roku TV selling for as high as $949 over the summer, up considerably from the original recommended price of $799.

The TCL 6-Series has been near the top of our list for the best TVs you can get for months, winning us over with an impressive combination of 4K resolution, QLED enhanced color and an innovative mini-LED backlight that predates similar offerings from Samsung and LG, and delivers premium picture quality for less.

TCL pairs this high performance display with Roku TV, one of the best basic smart TV platforms you can get, thanks to a huge selection of apps and an easy to use interface.

It's also great for gamers, with THX Certified Game Mode promising superior picture quality with excellent gaming performance, variable refresh rate (VRR) support for the latest game consoles, and auto game mode which switches picture settings automatically for a better game experience as soon as you start up your game.

Beyond these features, it's just a well-appointed TV. It offers voice control through the remote, a full compliment of HDMI ports, support for advanced HDMI 2.1 features, and a design that matches the rest of the TV, looking far more premium than it's sub $1,000 retail price would suggest.