Take $130 Off The Beats Solo3 Before Amazon Prime Day

Headphones are going to play a major role on Prime Day, but if you can't wait till Amazon's 2-day event, we've got a solid deal you can get right now.

Rakuten currently has the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones on sale for $169.99. (The price applies to the Gloss Black and Gold color options). Normally priced at $300, that's $130 off and the second lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones. It's also $26 cheaper than both Amazon's and Walmart's current sale price for the same headphones.

The Beats Solo3s are super stylish and among the most popular wireless headphones around. They feature a built-in mic, adjustable/cushioned ear cups with built-in controls, and up to 40 hours of battery life.

They also pack an array of convenient smart features. For instance, you can summon Siri or Google Assistant within 3 seconds when you press and hold the center button on the left ear cup.

If you'd prefer earbud style headphones, you can get the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones (Neighborhood Collection) for $74.95 ($65 off) from B&H Photo. This deal ends in less than 24 hours, so act fast while you can.