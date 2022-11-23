Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deal is just $228 — lowest price ever now

Black Friday deals are going strong, and now is a great time to grab a great deal on one of the best noise-cancelling headphones we've tested.

Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are on sale for $228 at Amazon (opens in new tab), bringing these popular wireless headphones with ANC down to their lowest price ever. That is a $122 saving on one of our favorite pairs of wireless cans. Similar deals can also be found at Best Buy (opens in new tab) and Walmart (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $228 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

When we reviewed the Sony WH-1000XM4 (opens in new tab) headphones we found they offered great performance, superior comfort, and had a useful battery life of up to 38 hours playback. Despite strong competition, they continue to rank as one of the most popular over-ear ANC designs on the market right now. Snag them while you still can.

Whether you want them for home listening or commuting to and from the office, these headphones are top-notch thanks to their sleek yet lightweight design and outstanding sound quality. In fact, before the new Sony WH-1000XM5 arrived earlier this year, the WH-1000XM4 were top in our best wireless headphones and best noise-cancelling headphones lists.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we described the headphones as "Sony's best pair of noise-cancelling headphones yet" and called them "a fine-tuned enhancement that stands out as the best in the series, and even beats the best-in-class Bose 700 in some key areas." We loved the excellent audio, remarkable noise cancellation, the intuitive smart controls and the superb battery life of around 30 hours (with Active Noise Cancellation enabled).

Not only do these premium headphones deliver loud and dynamic sound, but they also include detection sensors that automatically pause playback when the headphones are removed.

They also offer support for the Sony Headphones Connect app, allowing you to personalize your audio experience with presets or other adjustments. The only negative in our review was that the call quality could use some work in terms of audio performance.

Overall, this is a spectacular all-time best deal we've seen, so if you're serious about purchasing a pair, make sure to hurry as we don't expect stocks to last long at this price.

If you're looking for more savings check out our Black Friday deals (opens in new tab), which is rounding up sales on TVs, laptops, appliances and lots more. Also check out this amazing Bose QuietComfort 45 deal (opens in new tab), which are also at their lowest price ever.