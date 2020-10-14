Sony just won Prime Day with the cheapest OLED TV deal

The hunt for the top Prime Day deals goes on, and this time we’ve got our eyes on this stunning 4K OLED TV from Sony. This is the cheapest OLED TV we’ve seen so far and one of the best Prime Day TV deals.

Right now you can find the Sony A8H 55-inch TV for just $1,298 at Amazon, down 13% from its original price of $1,498. Really, though, Amazon is selling itself short on this deal because you’re actually saving way more.

Sony A8H 55-inch 4K TV: was $1,899 now $1,298 @ Amazon

Save $500 on this incredible 4K OLED screen from the Sony Bravia range. We’re huge fans of the Sony A8H, thanks to its accurate color reproduction, deep blacks, and smart Android TV features. If you’re looking for the gateway to OLED bliss, this is the TV for you. View Deal

The Sony A8H sits within the Bravia range of TVs from Sony and offers 4K visuals and a host of smart features that make it the perfect centerpiece for your living room.

Prior to Prime Day, the Sony A8H was listed for $1,899 and had been at that price since May 2020, so in reality you’re saving $500 compared to what you would have paid.

The Sony A8H is one of our top best TV picks and we're thrilled to see such a deep discount on it. The A8H offers unbeatable picture quality, thanks to its 4K OLED screen and HDR support, but the price of OLED screens can often be off putting.

If you’re still undecided, then you can check out our full Sony A8H review to see exactly why we love this TV so much.

We’re confident in saying that you’re not going to find better picture quality for cheaper than this anywhere, so if you’re on the fence about the OLED upgrade, now is the time to strike.

Be sure to check out all of our Prime Day deals selections to help you save big on TVs and a ton of other categories.