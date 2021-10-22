Sony 75-inch 4K TV just slashed by $1,000 in Black Friday TV deal

Early Black Friday deals are here and Amazon is really getting into the spirit of the annual sales event with some can’t miss TV deals. In fact, this saving on a massive Sony television is one of the biggest discounts we’ve seen in all of 2021.

Right now, you can get the Sony X90J 75-inch 4K LED TV for $1,598 at Amazon. That’s a huge $1,000 off its usual price of $2,599. We’ve seen some excellent early Black Friday TV deals, but $1,000 off is going to take some beating. This is easily among the strongest early deals we’ve seen so far this year.

Sony X90J 75-inch 4K LED TV Sony X90J 75" 4K LED TV: was $2,599 now $1,598 @ Amazon

Amazon has slashed a massive $1,000 off the Sony 75-inch X90J 4K LED TV. This television brings the big screen experience into your home with excellent contrast control and HDR support. Plus, gamers will love the 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. View Deal

The Sony X90J 4K LED TV range launched in April of this year, but Amazon has already significantly slashed the price. The 75-inch model is the biggest size available and is so gargantuan then you’ll feel like you’re at a movie theatre every time you switch it on. You’ll definitely need to clear some living room space.

The X90J 4K LED TV gets a quality boost thanks to Sony’s excellent contrast control and HDR support. It also boasts a Netflix Calibrated Mode and IMAX Enchanted media support, along with support for standard formats like Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos.

If you’re a gamer, you’ll want to give this television serious consideration as well. It comes complete with HDMI 2.1 connectivity, an auto low latency mode, 120Hz refresh rate for high frame rate gaming, and of course, full 4K resolution. If you own a PS5 or Xbox Series X, this TV will take your next-gen gaming up a couple of levels.

Binge watchers will be pleased to know that thanks to Google TV you'll have access to just about every single streaming service you could ever need. Plus, there’s a Chromecast built-in and Google Assistant support for voice interaction.

We don’t expect to see many more discounts of this size, even on Black Friday itself. If you’ve been eyeing up a new 4K television this deal could be exactly what you’ve been looking for. Not fully convinced? Make sure to check out our best Black Friday TV deals guide for the latest offers over the entire Black Friday period.