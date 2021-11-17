Serta Black Friday sale — get a free foundation with any iComfort mattress

November is packed with Black Friday mattress deals and we've just spotted an epic mattress sale that can save you up to $799.

For a limited time, purchase any iComfort mattress at Serta and you'll get a free Serta foundation and Serta bedding bundle. Combined, the free bundles are worth $799. Alternatively, spend $999 or more on any mattress and get a free Serta classic bedding bundle ($399 value).

Up to $799 value: Serta is offering a free foundation and bedding bundle (up to $799 value) with the purchase of any iComfort mattress. If you're shopping for an affordable mattress that won't make you overheat, the base model (iComfort Limited Edition) is an excellent option. It features a Cold Touch Cover accompanied by cooling gel and cooling foam. The result is a bed that promises to keep you comfortable all year.

If you want the best mattress in Serta's line up, you can't go wrong with the iComfort line. It's designed to keep the warmest sleepers cool while simultaneously offering plenty of back support. The base model (iComfort Limited Edition) features a Cold Touch Cover accompanied by cooling gel and cooling foam. The cooling foam contours around your body to offer maximum support. Meanwhile, the gel helps promote airflow and keeps you cool at night. Like all Serta mattresses, it includes a generous 120-day trial and a 10-year warranty.