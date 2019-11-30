Save big on this Galaxy Note 10 Plus-Galaxy Buds bundle

As good as the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is — and it's really good, especially if you like using your phone to get things done — there's no denying it's a pricey piece of hardware. For Black Friday, Amazon has taken some of that sting out of the cost by bundling Samsung's phone with a pair of Galaxy Buds and knocking down the price on both items.

If you were to buy the 256GB Note 10 Plus model along with a pair of wireless Galaxy Buds, you'd have to pay out more than $1,229 ($1,099 for the phone plus another $129 for the earbuds). Amazon's bundles cuts that cost to $899, a savings of around $330.

Galaxy Note 10 Plus + Galaxy Buds: Was $1229 now $899 @ Amazon

This bundle combines Samsung's 6.8-inch phablet with a pair of wireless earbuds for a $330 discount on what you'd pay if you bought both items separately. It's a great way to save on a phone that can really boost productivity with its big screen and S Pen.

The Note 10 Plus is the better of the two Galaxy Note models Samsung introduced this summer, thanks to its longer battery life and its 6.8-inch display. The star of the show, as always, is the S Pen that comes with the Note. For the Note 10, Samsung added new features such as handwriting to text conversion and air gestures, which let you control certain functions by waving around the S Pen.

The Galaxy Buds shouldn't be overlooked, either, when it comes to assessing the value of this bundle. We think they're a worthy alternative to Apple's AirPods, with a comfortable design and great battery life.

If you prefer the Galaxy S10 lineup to Samsung's Note phablets, Amazon is bundling the 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 with a pair of Galaxy Buds for $699. That's another $330 savings off the regular price for the phone and earbuds.

With Black Friday deals winding down, retailers will soon be ramping up their Cyber Monday sales, so stick with Tom's Guide to find more price cuts on the best smartphones.