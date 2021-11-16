Samsung Black Friday deals — here's how to get a free Chromebook 4

From headphones to smartphones, Samsung continues to offer epic discounts as part of its latest Black Friday deals. Even better, Samsung is accepting trade-ins for most of its sales and with increased trade-in values of up to $600, flagship Samsung Galaxy devices start as low as $64 after trade-in.

Notable discounts include $200 off Galaxy S21 phones, up to $800 off the Galaxy Z series, and Galaxy smartwatches from $64. You can even score a free Chromebook 4 when you purchase a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is a pretty sweet deal.

Below we're rounding up some of the best Black Friday Samsung deals you can get right now. Just remember, these deals end Friday, November 19 at 12 p.m. ET.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: was $1,199 now $824 w/ trade-in @ Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: was $1,199 now $824 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free Chromebook! Samsung is knocking the price of its Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to just $824. Plus, you'll get a free Samsung Chromebook 4 with the purchase of any Note 20 Ultra. The Editor's Choice Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a pro-level camera with a 108MP sensor and 50x zoom, the ability to stream Xbox games, and a huge 6.9-inch OLED screen with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. The Chromebook 4 is our pick for best overall Chromebook for students.

Galaxy Watch 4: was $249 now $64 w/ trade-in @ Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: was $249 now $64 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung has its standard 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 on sale for just $64 after trade-in. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a cool body composition analysis feature, and the revamped Wear OS software. If you have an older Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch to trade in, you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 for as little as $64.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $79 w/ trade-in @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $79 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy Buds 2 are one of the best wireless earbuds, featuring a battery life of up to 7.5 hours (with ANC off), Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and colorful options. After trade-in, you can get these buds for as little as $79. You can trade-in/recycle any Galaxy buds or any wired/wireless headsets.