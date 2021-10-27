Samsung Black Friday deal just knocked $59 off Galaxy Buds Pro

Wireless earbuds are sure to be one of the most popular and best Black Friday deals to be had this holiday season. And Samsung is coming out swinging with this great deal on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.

Right now buyers can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro on Amazon for just $141 for the Phantom Violet color. That's a savings of $58.97 on the original MSRP. Based on Camelcamelcamel's pricing history, the Buds Pro have hovered around the $180 mark since the end of September, so it's still a solid value.

Image Galaxy Buds Pro: was $199.99 now 141.02 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are the best wireless earbuds Samsung offers. And for those that use Samsung devices, there are some exclusive features baked into the device. Not only do the Buds Pro have a stylish design, the audio performance is exceptional and there's strong active noise cancellation. View Deal

Note that the savings varies by color. The Phantom Black Galaxy Buds Pro costs $146.07, Phantom Silver is $161.10 and white is currently the most expensive option at 178.20.

As for the earbuds themselves, Samsung put together a solid pair of pro-focused in-earbuds that perform surprisingly well. Based on our Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review, you should expect solid active noise cancellation, a waterproof design and customizable sound via the app.

Plus, for anyone who recently bought the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3, there are certain features and integrations exclusive to these devices. These features include 360 Audio, Find My Earbuds and a low-latency gaming mode.

Overall, this is a very good deal on one of the best wireless earbuds out there. Be sure to check out our Black Friday deals page for even more savings.