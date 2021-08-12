PS5 restock coming to Walmart tonight — how to get your console

A note on PS5 restocks PS5 restock is incredibly difficult to pin down. Despite our best efforts to bring you timely updates, Tom's Guide can't guarantee you'll be able to purchase a console. Nevertheless, we are committed to bringing you up-to-the-minute information on all restocks as soon as they happen.

Get ready: Walmart will have PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock today (August 12) at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET). The consoles will be released every 10 minutes throughout the hour. It's one of the biggest restocks we've seen from Walmart in weeks. It also happens to be a rare restock happening in the evening hours. You'll be able to get the consoles via the links below.

Walmart had restock earlier this morning. This is the second PS5 restock from Walmart today and the first time we've ever seen the retailer hold two restocks in the same day.

Walmart PS5 restock

PS5: $499 @ Walmart

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller. The console will be in stock at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET). View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Walmart

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller. The console will be in stock at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET).View Deal

Walmart Xbox Series X restock

Xbox Series X: $499 @ Walmart

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. The console will be in stock at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET).View Deal

Walmart restock event — tips and tricks

The first thing you'll want to do is create a Walmart.com account if you don't already have one. Enter your address and credit card info so that in the event you score a console, you can quickly checkout. You'll also want to know the correct landing pages for the PS5 at Walmart. (You'll find the links above).

Once the consoles are available at Walmart you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it. However, it's worth noting that Walmart tends to release inventory every 10 to 15 minutes. So if you don't score a console on your first try, keep trying. Generally speaking, Walmart restocks have lasted from 1 hour to as long as 3 hours. So it pays to stick around and keep trying.

Many have reported that adding the PS5 to a shopping list has helped them score a PS5. To do this, sign into your Walmart account and go to the PS5 product page at Walmart. Click the "add to list" icon underneath the console's image. You'll then be prompted to create a name for your wish list.

The next time Walmart has PS5 restock, you should be able to add the console to your cart via your wish list (instead of going to the product page and waiting for it to show up in stock. Again, your mileage may vary with this tactic, but it's worked in the past.