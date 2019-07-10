Prime Day Preview: New MacBook Air Just $999

Prime Day is almost here and Amazon is starting to crank up the quality of its deals.

Hot on the heels of Apple's MacBook announcements and price cuts, Amazon is giving the MacBook Air a price cut of its own. Currently, you can get the Apple MacBook Air (128GB) for $999. That's $100 under Apple's new price and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for the new MacBook Air. (It was available for $949 a few months ago).

Apple MacBook Air (128GB) for $999 ($100 off) The new MacBook Air is getting another price cut. Yesterday, Apple slashed its price to $1,099. Today, Amazon is temporarily slashing it to $999. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,199 ($100 off) Need more storage? Amazon is also slashing the price of the 256GB MacBook Air. Again, today's deal is just $50 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

Here's the catch. There's a good chance that both MacBook Air laptops will drop in price on Prime Day. We think they could hit $949 and $1,149, respectively. (That would match their all-time price lows). That price could come from Amazon, Best Buy, or Rakuten, which historically have offered the best MacBook Air prices.

As for the laptop itself, sister site Laptop gave the new MacBook Air a solid review. It features a sharper 2560 x 1600 Retina display, 8th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.