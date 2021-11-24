Powerbeats Pro just hit record-low price in Amazon Black Friday deal

Black Friday is almost here, but we've already seeing plenty of great Black Friday deals. The Powerbeats Pro, an excellent pair of wireless earbuds, just went on sale, reaching a historic low price. For those into running or spending sweaty sessions inside the gym, these are the headphones to get.

Right now, the Powerbeats Pro are $149 at Amazon. That's $100 off the original retail price and $10 cheaper than the previous record low. This price is set for the black, ivory and navy colors. The red unit is slightly more expensive at $152. The unique moss color costs $182, as does the spring yellow. Both the cloud ping and glacier blue are $199.

LOWEST PRICE was $249 now $149 @ Amazon LOWEST PRICE

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro are some of the best workout headphones around. Not only does it sport long battery life and a comfortable fit, it seamlessly integrates with iPhones, in the same way that AirPods do. Save $100 right now, which is the lowest price ever.

In our Powerbeats Pro review, we gave it a near-perfect score. We praised the earbuds for having a comfortable and stable fit while running and for having long battery life. The integration with Apple devices is also seamless, pairing in the same way that AirPods do. Remember, Apple bought Beats by Dre in 2014 and has continued to integrate the headphone line into its ecosystem. There's a reason the Powerbeats Pro sits at the No. 4 spot on our best workout headphones list.

There are still plenty of Black Friday deals happening right now. Be sure to check out our Amazon Black Friday live blog, with deals updating every few minutes. Walmart has been incredibly aggressive with deals, too that's why we put together a Walmart Black Friday live blog as well.