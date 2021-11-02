OnePlus responds to Google Pixel 6 with big Black Friday price drops

There may not be a OnePlus 9T this year, as OnePlus instead focuses on next year's OnePlus 10 release. But that doesn't mean the phone maker is leaving fans high and dry during the holiday shopping season.

OnePlus has announced plans for a Black Friday sale on its current flagships, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. And the reduced prices OnePlus is touting certainly merit some attention. Better yet, Amazon has kicked off the sale early.

Starting Nov. 26 and running through Nov. 30. you'll be able to buy a OnePlus 9 Pro for $799. That's a $270 discount off what OnePlus charges now for its premium device. Of course, you can skip the wait now with Amazon.

OnePlus 9 Pro: was $1,069, now $799 @ Amazon

While OnePlus will knock $270 off the price of its premium OnePlus 9 Pro starting on Nov. 26, Amazon has the deal already ready to go. The 6.7-inch phone runs on a Snapdragon 888 processor and features improved cameras over previous OnePlus models.

Over that same period, the OnePlus 9 drops from $130 from $729 to a sales price of $599. Prior to that price drop, OnePlus will include the OnePlus 9 in a November bundle with its Buds Pro earbuds. The $699 bundle will save you $179 off the normal cost of the phone and Buds Pro combined.

OnePlus 9: was $729, now $599 @ Amazon

Even though OnePlus will be running the same sale later this month, Amazon has the excellent OnePlus 9 already on sale for a mere $599. That's an insanely good deal for a phone with a Snapdragon 888 and great cameras.

The timing of the deal's announcement coincides nicely with Black Friday 2021 deals, but it is probably not a coincidence given the new Pixel 6, which starts at $699 for the regular model and $899 for the Pro. Doubtlessly, OnePlus would like you to think twice about choosing Google's latest flagship over its own phones.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are among the best Android phones we've tested this year, with both devices featuring vastly improved cameras. The OnePlus 9 Pro's adaptive refresh rate and telephoto lens make it the more premium option, but the OnePlus 9 runs on the same powerful chipset and offers the same fast-charging, among other shared features.

And with Amazon getting things started early, you have a chance to score either of these two awesome phones for dirt cheap. Act fast!