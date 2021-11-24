My favorite workout leggings are 30% off for Black Friday

As a fitness editor, believe me when I say I test a LOT of workout gear. I'm always on the lookout for gym leggings that don't need to be yanked up at every stop light, or bunch up around my ankles, or go see-through when I'm in the gym. One pair that ticks all these boxes and more is the Sweaty Betty Power Leggings, and they've currently got 30% off in this Black Friday sale.

If you've been waiting for the Black Friday deals to upgrade your workout wardrobe, I've got good news. You can currently save 30% across the entire Sweaty Betty website using the promo code CHEERS. The code takes these Power Leggings down to $70 from their normal $100 price tag. There's still plenty of sizes and colors in stock, so grab them while you can.

These are Sweaty Betty's best-selling gym leggings and for good reason — they are high-waisted, sweat-wicking, bum-sculpting, and they are 80-90% squat-proof in the gym (depending on what color/pattern you choose). Now is a great time to buy.

I put these Power Leggings in my guide to the best gym leggings and it's safe to say, I probably do 90% of my gym workouts in them. In fact, these are the pair of leggings I will dig through my workout drawer at 5 am for. They're just brilliant, and at $70, an absolute steal.

If you're looking for a pair of gym leggings you can also wear on the run, these work for that too. The high-waistband has a drawcord, so you can really pull the leggings tight against your tummy before you go. There's a drop-in pocket on the leg for your cell phone, and a zipped pocket on the back for your house keys, so you can leave your running belt at home.

These leggings come in two different leg lengths — a 7/8, which is the right fit for me at 5 foot 1, and a full-length option for taller gym-goers. I love it when brands consider all different sizes when designing kit, as I absolutely cannot bear when leggings bunch around my ankles, making me look even shorter. The fabric is buttery-soft against the skin, and I've never had any issue with chafing or sweat marks appearing after a workout.

Sweaty Betty has also designed these leggings in a number of different patterns and prints, so there's something for everyone. I have a pair of Power Leggings that are at least three years old, and they've washed well, they've not bobbled, and they don't have that awful stink that cheaper gym clothes seem to get after a while. At $70, they are definitely still an investment, but one worth making in my eyes.

