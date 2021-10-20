Mac mini M1 is $100 off in this early Amazon Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are really starting to kick off now that the annual sales event is a little more than a month away, and Amazon is currently offering some of the best savings around. This deal on the shockingly good Mac mini M1 is definitely one of the strongest early Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen to date.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Mac mini M1 512GB on sale for $799. That's $100 off its usual price of $899. Plus, the slightly cheaper Mac mini M1 256GB model is also $50 off, bringing it down to just $649. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for Apple's budget Mac. It's also one of the best Apple deals of the month.

In our Mac mini M1 review, we marveled at the machine's design and its powerful performance. The base version, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage space, is the cheapest model available, though the biggest saving is currently being seen on the 512GB model.

In our informal tests, we had over a dozen Safari tabs while watching 4K video on YouTube, and there was no noticeable slowing of performance. Even while writing a review with more than 30 tabs open, not once did the Mac mini flinch.

If you're looking for an entry-level device to join the Mac community, then you really can't go wrong with the Mac mini M1. Stock shortages are expected to be a real problem over the Black Friday period, so make sure to grab this slick device on offer while you still have the chance.