Get the best gaming mouse for just $35 in Best Buy Black Friday deal

The Logitech G502 has been our best gaming mouse pick for years, and another product isn’t likely to unseat it anytime soon. This gorgeous, functional mouse usually costs $80, but thanks to one of the best Black Friday deals, you can now get the peripheral for less than half of its usual price. While it lasts, you can get the G502 Hero special edition for $35 at Best Buy, or the regular edition for $40.

Whether you’ve just picked up a new gaming PC or need to replace an old accessory, the G502 is a beautiful device. With nine programmable buttons, an adjustable scroll wheel, tunable weights and a precise, accurate, responsive sensor, it excels with just about every game genre, as well as everyday productivity tasks.

The Logitech G502 is perhaps the best gaming mouse you can buy, with programmable buttons, tunable weights, RGB lighting and all-around excellent performance. An adjustable scroll wheel gives you either precision for games or speed for productivity, depending on what you need. As a Logitech gadget, you can expect the G502 to last a long time.

Eagle-eyed buyers may note that the $35 model of the G502 is technically a “special edition,” but the differences here are negligible. Instead of a full-black chassis, the G502 SE3’s chassis has some tasteful silver highlights. That’s it. The mouse itself is identical, right down to the high-quality sensor. The standard version of the Logitech G502 is also on sale, although it costs $40 — and it’s not as pretty anyway, at least in this writer’s opinion.

On the other hand, if $35 is still too much to pay for a great gaming mouse, consider the no-frills Logitech G203 Lightsync model instead. This small, lightweight gaming mouse still features a precise sensor, extra programmable buttons, RGB lighting and full compatibility with the robust Logitech G Hub software.

The Logitech G203 Lightsync is one of the best cheap gaming mice on the market, and it's now available for less than $15. Its sleek, compact design makes it ideal for players with smaller hands, and its light weight makes it easy to sweep across a mouse pad for competitive shooters, strategy games and more.

Whichever one you go with, Logitech makes some of the best gaming mice you can currently buy, and either option is an excellent one. After Black Friday, the mice will probably go back to their normal prices so this is the perfect time to pick one up.

