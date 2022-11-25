Live
Kitchen Black Friday deals LIVE: Air fryers, Keurig, Ninja, Instant Pot and more
Here are the best kitchen Black Friday deals right now
Black Friday is here, and if you’re looking to update your kitchen, now’s your chance to grab some great Black Friday deals. All kinds of kitchen appliances go on sale at this time of year — whether you’re after a new air fryer to produce delicious meals, or a robot vacuum cleaner to make your chores a little easier, there’s something for everyone.
But, with sales going up left, right and center, it can be tricky to find the best offers out there. That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you — we’re constantly scouring the web and keeping our eyes peeled to find the best deals you can get.
Some of our favorites include the iLife V3S Pro reduced from $159 down to $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), while you can get the Instant Pot 8 qt. Black Pro Crisp Air Fryer for just $169, reduced from $249 at The Home Depot (opens in new tab).
Don’t just take our word for it though. Keep an eye on our live blog to see the savings you can make.
Best Black Friday kitchen deals today
- iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Instant Pot 8 qt. Black Pro Crisp Air Fryer: was $249 now $169 @ Home Depot (opens in new tab)
- Keurig K-Select: was $139 now $69 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Keurig K-Mini Plus: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you’re a fan of Keurig coffee to kickstart your day, we’ve just found a great offer in the Black Friday deals. Right now the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve is on sale for just $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a fantastic 50% discount from its original price of $99, making it the lowest price yet. As one of the best Keurig coffee makers, this single serve coffee maker is ideal for those on the go, and is the perfect size to fit into compact spaces. Plus, this Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker deal is available in six stylish colors to suit every kitchen. Hurry now, as this deal won’t be around for long.
- KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $449 now $249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
If you love to bake, now’s your chance to grab a bargain — you can get the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for just $249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), that’s a whopping $200 off. This deal carries across the red, silver, blue and black colorways, plus interchangeable accessories include a beater, dough hook and whisk. The bowl-lift design makes it particularly effective for mixing large, heavy ingredients, such as pizza dough. This is a great deal considering it’s one of the best stand mixers.
- iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Now is a great time to grab the iLife V3s Pro (opens in new tab) as they’re $60 off at Amazon right now. As one of our favorite, budget robot vacuums, this offers impressive pick-up performance to tackle carpets, tile and hard floors. With a decent runtime of 90-100 minutes, the iLife V3 also comes with a tangle-free pet hair care suction, which is handy for pet owners. In our iLife V3s Pro review (opens in new tab), we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner. Keep in mind it hit $77 earlier this month, but it sold out instantly at that price. If you’re after an affordable robot vacuum, this deal is not one to be missed.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.