LG C2 OLED crashes to lowest price ever — and it's our favorite OLED TV

We didn't think it was possible for the LG C2 OLED to go any lower, but the best OLED TV on the market has seen another big price cut, bringing it to a new all-time low price. This is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen ahead of the big sales day itself.

For a limited time, the LG C2 55-inch OLED 4K TV is just $1,296 at Amazon (opens in new tab). The online retailer has sliced a huge $500 off our favorite OLED TV. If you still haven't got your hands on one, we're not sure what's stopping you.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: $1,795 $1,296 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is more than $500 off in this epic TV deal at Amazon. This stunning television combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. This Amazon discount drops the LG C2 OLED TV to its lowest ever price.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 77" OLED 4K TV: $3,999 $2,496 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Want a bigger screen? The huge 77" LG C2 OLED is $2,496 at Amazon right now. You can also grab it at Walmart for the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) LG C2 48" OLED 4K TV: £1,499 £1,099 @ Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

If you're shopping in the U.K., you can grab the 48" LG C2 OLED for £1,099 at Amazon UK right now. Don't miss this epic deal.

The LG C2 OLED is the best OLED TV on the market, if you ask us. It delivers in every aspect, from picture quality to design to special features.

Don't believe us? Check out our LG C2 OLED review, where we had almost nothing but praise for the device. The LG C2 OLED performs brilliantly, producing vibrant colors and never losing detail. No matter what you watch on the LG C2 OLED, we can guarantee it will look fantastic.

It's a fantastic TV for gamers, too. We recorded a lag time of just 12.9 milliseconds in our tests, which is about as low as you can get from a TV like this. And the TV has a refresh rate of 120Hz, so you'll be able to keep up with the action no problem.

No device is perfect, and there are some drawbacks to this TV. The LG C2 OLED isn't LG's brightest OLED TV, and there is no ATSC 3.0 tuner built-in. Still, the LG C2 OLED reached 800 nits of brightness in our test, which is excellent for an OLED TV. And if you want the best picture and quality for 4K content, check out our best TVs with ATSC 3.0 tuners.

Still looking for the perfect set? We're covering all the best Black Friday deals across the internet here at Tom's Guide, so keep checking our coverage.