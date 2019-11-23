Killer Fitbit Versa 2 deal: Amazon takes $50 off before Black Friday

Amazon's Black Friday deals are already dropping, which is good news for price-conscious shoppers. If you're on the hunt for an excellent smartwatch, now you can scoop up a Fitbit Versa 2 for $50 off.

The Versa 2 is normally $199.95, but now you can snag one of Fitbit's newest smartwatches for $149.95. This is an excellent Fitbit deal ahead of Black Friday.

Fitbit Versa 2: was $199.95, now $149.95 @ Amazon

Fitbit's newest smartwatch has a beautiful always-on OLED display — a first for Fitbit — and Alexa built in, which makes it a more useful smartwatch. Fitbit also offers Spotify support on the Versa 2.View Deal

This wearable impressed in our Fitbit Versa 2 review. It features a redesigned display with a slightly rounded always-on AMOLED screen, which makes this watch look more like an Apple Watch than the original Versa.

Fitbit's latest watch also has Alexa built in, which is useful for finding out basic information like the weather or launching a workout with just your voice.

The Versa 2 also has Fitbit's best features, including accurate and sophisticated sleep-tracking analysis, music playback and solid battery life (about three days in our testing). Fitbit supports Spotify for subscribers with Spotify Premium accounts, but the Versa 2 doesn't let you store playlists for offline playback. The Versa 2 also supports Pandora.

Fitbit's latest smartwatch has connected GPS, which means you'll need to carry your smartphone with you for accurate location data from an outdoor run or bike ride.

The Versa 2 isn't quite as fully featured as the Apple Watch Series 5, but for $250 less, Fitbit's watch is a tough bargain to beat.

