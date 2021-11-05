Killer Black Friday TV deal: This 50-inch QLED TV is just $399

If you’re in the market for a new television, then you’ve picked the perfect time. Black Friday TV deals have landed, and we’re already seeing major discounts on some of the best models around. If you’re currently bargain hunting, your search could be over, because this deal is a can’t-miss.

Right now, you can get an Insignia 50-inch QLED 4K TV for $399 at Amazon. That’s a sizeable $200 off its usual price of $599. A discount of this size on a television that was only released this year is pretty noteworthy. In fact, we’d definitely call this one of the best early Black Friday deals we've spotted.

The TV takes full advantage of Quantum Dot technology to produce vivid images with precisely defined colors. The 4K UHD panel also offers support for HDR10, so you can watch your favorite movies and TV shows in four times the resolution compared to Full HD.

Accessing the content you love will be a breeze as well, as this is a Fire TV. That means the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus are just a click away. Alternatively, if picking up the remote seems like too much of a chore, use the included Alexa voice control to navigate your television without even needing to lift a finger.

You also get a fairly generous four HDMI ports, allowing you to plug in multiple devices from games consoles to cable boxes all at the same time. You can avoid the frustration of having to plug and unplug devices as and when you need them, which is a recurring annoyance with televisions that only offer a couple of HMDI ports.

There will certainly be more Amazon Black Friday deals over the coming weeks, but with stock issues expected to intensify as we get closer to the day itself, why not get your shopping sorted early and pick up this fantastic television while it’s a very tempting $200 off.