Killer Black Friday TV deal — take $250 off this massive Samsung 75-inch 4K TV

If you've been waiting for big discounts to drop on big-screen TVs, we have good news. Black Friday TV deals are ramping up from all the major retailers, and there's lots of great sales happening way before Thanksgiving.

Right now you can get the Samsung 75-inch 7 series LED 4K TV from Best Buy for just $849. That's a whopping $250 off a set that delivers UHD picture quality along with the smarts you need to stream your favorite shows and movies. This is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

The Samsung Class 7 Series LED 4K TV delivers a sharp UHD picture in a monstrous 75-inch size. The Crystal Processor can upscale content to 4K, and you get a voice-activated remote control, thin bezel design and a game enhancer mode for smooth action.

The Samsung Series 7 LED TV has pretty much everything you could want in a big-screen TV. It starts with a crisp 2160p resolution panel powered by Samsung's Crystal Processor, which can upscale existing content to 4K resolution. You also get HDR support fo displaying more colors.

Thanks to the Tizen operating system, finding stuff to watch is a breeze on this smart TV, as it supports Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube and more. If you're into gaming, you'll appreciate the Series 7's Game Enhancer mode, which automatically adjusts the TV to help games run smoothly.

The voice-activated remote is another nice perk, and the Samsung 7 Series also supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for your convenience. The only real drawback we see is that there's just two HDMI ports.

Other highlights of the 7 Series TV includes a universal guide that leverages AI to recommend streaming and live TV, a thin bezel design and your choice of Wi-Fi or Ethernet connectivity. And with Dolby Digital Plus support and 20-watt speakers, the sound should be as big as the visuals.

