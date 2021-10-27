Killer Black Friday TV deal: LG C1 OLED TV just hit lowest price ever

Early Black Friday deals are already in motion, meaning now's the best time to hunt for epic savings on some of the best OLED TVs available.

Right now, Amazon has the 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,296. That's saves you $203, making it one of the best Black Friday TV deals that we've spotted so far. This is also the lowest price ever on Amazon, so hurry before the stock runs out.

65-inch LG C1 OLED TV 55" LG C1 OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Amazon

This Amazon deal takes a generous $200 off the original price. The LG C1 is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, packing a powerful 9 4th-gen AI processor, a rich 55-inch 4K OLED display and support for AI voice assistants. View Deal

If you're on the market for one of the best TVs available, look no further, because the LG C1 OLED is a set that's hard to beat. In our LG C1 OLED vs. LG CX OLED face-off, we found that the C1 sports a fresher processor, therefore delivering better performance compared to the CX. Our senior writer Kate Kozuch said that "unless you strongly favor the older OS, the C1 is a worthy CX successor and should be the OLED TV you buy."

The LG C1 OLED also packs upgraded AI-enabled features and offers a new and refreshed look for its interface. The C1 offers support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and ThinQ AI, so you can effortlessly control your TV with just the sound of your voice.

This particular model packs a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display with an OLED panel and has an impressive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The LG C1 OLED is powered by the a9 4th gen AI processor and offers support for Dolby Vision HDR10 and HLG.

The LG C1 OLED also has 4 HDMI 2.1 inputs for you to pair your OLED TV with some of the best soundbars for the most immersive audio experience.

Console gamers will be glad to discover the C1's game optimizer feature, which makes navigating through your game settings seamless. And with fast response times and the automatic Low-Latency mode, gaming on next-gen consoles from the likes of PS5, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch OLED will become that much smoother.

Overall, this deal is a bargain. You'll get one of the most popular OLED TV sets on the market for $203 less. And the 55-inch screen will easily fit into any room. Hurry though, as TV deals like this typically don't last very long.

For more deals, make sure to check out our Black Friday TV deals page for additional savings.