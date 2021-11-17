Killer Black Friday gaming laptop deal: Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 is $150 off right now

Black Friday deals are officially here, as retailers are slashing prices on all sorts of electronics. This is a perfect time to upgrade your gaming laptop, and we’ve found a solid deal for those looking for one of the best out there.

Presently, Best Buy is selling the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop for $1,399. This laptop normally sells for $1,599, making this a solid deal that saves you $150. It is an impressive 14-inch gaming laptop that delivers great performance, all-day battery life and impressive portability. You’ll want to act fast and buy the Zephyrus G14 before it becomes unavailable.

The powerful Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 features a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 144Hz display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. As you'll see in our review, it's one of the best gaming laptops around, especially at just 3.5 pounds.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we praised its great 14-inch 1920 x 1080 display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It also packs a mighty Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU for playing the latest games, an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. You’ll also get Windows 11 pre-installed with this version of the laptop.

Another thing we love about this laptop is the battery life. In our testing the Zephyrus G14 lasted 11 hours and 32 minutes on our web surfing testing. You'll see less runtime for gaming but that's phenomenal endurance.

With AAA games becoming more demanding on systems, you’ll want a unit that can handle whatever major titles you throw at it. The Zephyrus G14’s RTX 3060 GPU and 16GB of RAM ensure that you’ll be able to play many games at high settings. And since the processor is a 3000 series card, you can enable ray-tracing to make games that support the feature look even better.

Plus, the 14-inch display ensures you’ll see every detail in graphically rich games like The Witcher 3, Doom Eternal, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and more. The sound is great, too. "With a pair of 2.5-watt speakers and another pair of 0.7-watt tweeters, the Zephyrus G14 offers up robust sound and great volume for such a small laptop," reads our review.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus is an overall solid gaming laptop that you should seriously consider if you’re in the market for such a device. It has solid performance, a beautiful display and is portable enough to take with you wherever you go. As we said up top, this deal will not last long so act now before the stock dries up.

