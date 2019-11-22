Killer AirPods Pro deal: Apple's buds just hit lowest price yet

We love the AirPods Pro here at TG. These 5 out of 5 rated earbuds are one of the best products we’ve reviewed all year, which is why you'll be glad to know you can get the AirPods Pro for just $234.98 on Amazon .

That's a discount of $14.02, which isn’t huge, but it's the lowest price we've seen yet. Also important is the fact the AirPods Pro are indeed a) in stock, and b) have no shipping delays.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249, now $234.98 @Amazon

The AirPods Pro offers great noise cancelling, a comfortable fit with multiple ear tips, and a sweat- and water-resistant design. The wireless charging case will let you play music for up to 24 hours.View Deal

In our AirPods Pro review , we praised their smart design, audio quality, and the effectiveness of the noise-cancelling effect. The ANC is a first for AirPods, and can be temporarily deactivated at will via Transparency Mode, which you can use just by long-pressing the Force Sensor on one of the buds.

Thanks to the three swappable sizes of gel tips, another first for AirPods, the AirPods Pro fit brilliantly in your ear, and remain lightweight enough for you to forget you’re wearing them. You also get additional controls over the buds’ functions, both by tapping the AirPods or by speaking aloud, thanks to hands-free Siri integration.

Setting up the AirPods Pro is super simple if you’re already an iPhone owner. Just opening the case will begin the pairing process, but it’s by no means difficult to pair them with different phone brands. Once connected, you get the benefit of the Pros’ strong Bluetooth 5.0 signal that can beat out radio interference and let you walk a fair distance from your device without the connection dropping.