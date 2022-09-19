Best iPhone 14 plans and deals — top Australian telco and retail offers

Good news everyone – the iPhone 14 is out now in Australia, meaning you can now grab Apple's latest flagship handset for yourself at a number of Aussie retailers and carriers.

The new iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch OLED display and starts at AU$1,399. A slightly larger iPhone 14 Plus has also been announced which sports a 6.7-inch OLED display, however, that version won't be released until October 7. Pricing for that model starts AU$1,579 and you can pre-order it now.

Meanwhile, fans of Apple's pro models can acquire the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which feature Apple's new A16 chip, 48-megapixel main cameras, and always-on displays. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at AU$1,749, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is available from AU$1,899.

iPhone 14 pricing

iPhone 14 128GB AU$1,399 256GB AU$1,579 512GB AU$1,899 iPhone 14 Plus 128GB AU$1,579 256GB AU$1,749 512GB AU$2,099 iPhone 14 Pro 128GB AU$1,899 256GB AU$1,899 512GB AU$2,249 1TB AU$2,599 iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB AU$1,899 256GB AU$2,099 512GB AU$2,419 1TB AU$2,769

Best iPhone telco offers

As expected, all the major Aussie telcos have their own iPhone 14 offers. It seems the big draw this year comes in the form of trade-in value, with most telcos and retailers offering excellent bonuses for customers who opt to go with them. Here's what the major players are offering in terms of incentives.

(opens in new tab) Earn up to AU$1,000 in trade-in value @ Telstra (opens in new tab)

If you've got a relatively recent flagship handset you're willing to trade in, this offer from Telstra might be for you. The telco giant is offering up to AU$1,000 in bill credit to those who trade up from an eligible phone to any device in the iPhone 14 range. Additionally, customers will get AU$150 bonus credit on top of their phone's trade in value. Sounds pretty good to us! Better hurry though, as the offer ends on October 15, 2022.

(opens in new tab) Earn up to AU$1,300 in trade-in value @ Vodafone (opens in new tab)

Not to be outdone by Telstra, Vodafone is kicking things up a notch by offering up to AU$1,300 in trade-in value for last year's iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB), so long as it's in good working order. Customers trading in an iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) can receive up to AU$1,170 in trade-in credit, while iPhone 12 Pro Max (512GB) owners who trade up can receive up to AU$1,050 in trade-in credit. The catch? You'll have to stay connected to a Vodafone Infinite plan for 12, 24 or 36 months. Offer available until October 9, 2022.

(opens in new tab) Earn up to AU$840 in trade-in value @ Apple (opens in new tab)

Should you choose to go straight to the source and pre-order the iPhone 14 from Apple, you can earn up to AU$840 of trade-in value towards the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max when activated with select carriers. Presumably, you will need an eligible high-end Apple flagship to trade towards it.

(opens in new tab) Promo Plan with 500GB for AU$69 per month @ Optus (opens in new tab)

Those who choose to get the iPhone 14 at Optus will get access to the Plus Promo Plan with 500GB data for just AU$69 a month for the first 12 months, after which the price will revert reverts back to AU$89 a month. That plan also includes Upgrade & Protect (usually priced at AU$15 a month), essentially netting you AU$540 of added value. This lets you upgrade your phone at no extra cost within the last 12 months of your handset repayments.

Best iPhone 14 plans

Best iPhone 14 Pro plans

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max plans

Best iPhone 14 deals

Apple iPhone 14 (256GB) $899.99

Best iPhone 14 Pro deals

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (128GB) $999.99

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max deals

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB) $1,099.99

