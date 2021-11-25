I test mattresses for a living and I'd buy these three on Black Friday

As a veteran deals writer turned professional mattress reviewer, I've become highly acquainted with some of the best mattresses on the market – along with the types of promotions mattress brands tend to run year-round.

We're expecting more Black Friday mattress deals than ever this year, and several sales have already begun ahead of the big shopping day on Friday November 26. If the thought of combing through those offers to find a mattress bargain that's also suited to your sleep is overwhelming, you're in the right place for expert help.

Below are the three mattresses I'd personally buy during Black Friday and can therefore confidently recommend to you too. While the strength of their discounts played a large role in my final decisions, I also considered what each mattress offers in regards to overall value, build quality and brand reputation – in addition to our past experiences when testing them on team.

If none of our recommendations fit your specific criteria, then we have provided a list of other top Black Friday deals to check out. And if you're new to buying mattresses this way, we have a few expert shopping tips to share too.

The Top 3 mattresses to buy this Black Friday

1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

The Original Nectar mattress offers the best value for your money. Not only is it cheap – it often undercuts the sale prices of mid-range rivals Purple and Casper – it's also one of the most supportive mattresses we've slept on. For many side and back sleepers, the Original Nectar Mattress will have the perfect balance of firmness and softness whilst offering cushioned support around the shoulders, hips, and back.

Thanks to the Nectar Black Friday mattress sale there are some brilliant discounts (money off and free gifts in some cases) o be had on both the brand's all-foam and hybrid models. The biggest offer is a $499 saving on the Nectar Original all-foam mattress in the US. That means you can nab a queen size Nectar Memory Foam with free sheets, pillows and a mattress protector for only $799. With a combined value of nearly $1,700 (the mattress has a MSRP of $1,298), that's a phenomenal deal for any mid-range queen mattress.

In the UK, you save 45% on any Nectar, with prices now starting from just £312.95 for a single, with a double size Nectar Memory Foam UK priced only £411.95. You won't get free gifts with your UK purchase, but the money-off discount is massive and rivalled only by Emma Sleep and Simba Sleep – both are offering 45% off mattresses too.

Every Nectar mattress comes with an industry-leading 365-night trial – a huge leap from the 100 nights offered by other bed-in-a-box brands. And Nectar is so confident in the integrity of its mattresses that it throws in a Forever Warranty (most brands cap their warranties at 10 years.) These perks should ease your mind if you're wary of buying a bed online, as you'll have a whole year to decide if you like it – and you can return it for free if you don't.

Consider the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress if: you sleep warm, as its top layer does a very good job of regulating body temperature; or if you sleep with a restless partner, since it excels at limiting motion transfer

2. Saatva Classic mattress

The Saatva Classic hybrid brings hotel-quality comfort to your bedroom at a price that won't decimate your bank account. It's not affordable in the way that the Nectar is, but when put into context with other handcrafted luxury mattresses, it's very well priced – you'd pay a lot more for this in store.

It's durable too – several of us have been sleeping on the Saatva Classic mattress for over a year now and we still find it as supportive and comfortable as we did the first night we tried it.

The Saatva Black Friday mattress sale is running two different offers right now: save 10% sitewide on orders under $2,750, or 15% off your total order value if it's over $2,750. For instance, the price of a queen-sized Saatva Classic mattress will drop in-cart from $1,595 to $1,395. While we've seen this mattress drop to as low as $1,199 in the past (blame supply chain issues for an overall increase in mattress prices across the board), this is still an excellent price for a luxury hybrid – especially considering the significant markup you'd pay for a similar model in-store.

If you're keen on customizing your mattress to suit your sleep preferences, Saatva provides three firmness options plus two height choices. Should you decide you need something plusher or firmer, you can exchange the mattress within the 180-night trial period (but you'll be on the hook for a $99 return delivery fee). Meanwhile, if you dread setting up a new mattress on your own, Saatva will take care of that for you via free white glove delivery, a perk that typically costs extra from other brands.

Consider the Saatva Classic if: you like your mattress to have some buoyancy to it as opposed to the 'sink in' feeling of a full foam model – particularly if you're a stomach sleeper and/or have a heavier body weight and need something firm

Read our Saatva Classic mattress review

3. Tuft & Needle Original mattress

Looking for a quality mattress on a small-ish budget? Our recommendation here is the Tuft & Needle Original memory foam mattress, a no-frills entry-level model that provides a restful night's sleep at a much lower price than Purple or Casper. Our side and back sleepers who tested the Tuft & Needle Original found its adaptive foam responsive and supportive – although our warmer sleepers wish it was better at regulating temperature.

The Tuft & Needle Black Friday mattress sale is offering a saving of up to 20% off sitewide. However, you'll score a larger saving on the Original mattress with the 30% off promo code OG30. That knocks the price of a queen size down to $626.50 (was $895). Despite a price increase in summer 2021 as a response to rising material and delivery costs, this is still one of the least expensive foam mattresses out there – and the 30% off coupon makes it even better value for money.

Every Tuft & Needle bed-in-a-box comes with a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty. Should you find it's not the best fit for you before the trial period ends, Tuft & Needle will provide a full refund and donate your mattress to a local charity of your choice – practical and ethical.

Fortunately, if you do need to request an exchange or return, Tuft & Needle's customer support team has a reputation for being one of the best in the business so you'll be well taken care of quickly.

Consider the Tuft & Needle Original mattress if: you and your partner have differing sleep styles or work schedules because the motion isolation here is superb. It's also a great choice for a kid's bed or a guest room (instances where there’s little heavy-duty use).

Read our Tuft & Needle Original mattress review

Black Friday mattress shopping: quick tips

Before you venture into the wild world of Black Friday mattress shopping, prepare yourself ahead of time to ensure you're purchasing the best bed for your sleep needs – and one that's within your budget.

Whether you're new to buying a mattress online or need a refresher, here are a few expert shopping tips to keep in mind...

Know what you want: the only thing that's more important than saving money is purchasing a mattress that's the correct fit for your body type and sleep style

the only thing that's more important than saving money is purchasing a mattress that's the correct fit for your body type and sleep style Look for a clear before and after price: along with checking the price history of the mattress, this is helpful in determining whether or not you're getting a true deal

along with checking the price history of the mattress, this is helpful in determining whether or not you're getting a true deal Don't buy without a trial period: it takes about 21 days for your body to adjust to a new mattress so look for a mattress that includes a chance to test drive it

it takes about 21 days for your body to adjust to a new mattress so look for a mattress that includes a chance to test drive it Check user reviews: get a sense of how a mattress fares across various builds and sleep preferences; many top brands boast tens of thousands of customer reviews