Hurry! Samsung $129 Chromebook Black Friday deal is back in stock

Savings on the Samsung Chromebook 4 have proved to be among the popular Black Friday deals of 2021. Multiple retailers have offered the machine at a significant discount, with Walmart Black Friday deals offering the lowest discount to date.

While stocks last, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is $129 at Walmart. That’s a hefty $70 off its usual retail price of $199. Walmart did offer this same deal around a week ago, but it quickly sold out, so make sure you don’t miss this Chromebook Black Friday deal (spoiler alert: it probably won't last long).

Walmart has dropped the Samsung Chromebook 4 back down to $129 in this Black Friday seal. It runsIt runs on an Intel Celeron CPU with 4GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD. This 11.6-inch Chromebook is great for everyday usage and light work or at-home learning.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is a fairly standard entry-level Chromebook, offering an 11.6-inch display and Intel Celeron N4020 processor. It’s ideal for everyday web browsing, some light work or at-home learning. Considering the price you’ll struggle to find a more affordable machine than this. As noted, it’s not a performance powerhouse, but it’s still a plenty capable machine.

Samsung claims its Chromebook 4 will last for a respectable 12.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, which should allow you to use it all day without needing to reach for a charging cable. The machine also sports dual USB-C ports, a single USB-A port, a microSD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Chromebook Black Friday deals will continue to ramp up over the next few days, so make sure you’re locked to Tom’s Guide for complete coverage. Don’t be surprised if a few of the best Chromebooks also receive deep discounts, although we don’t expect any to be available as cheap as this Samsung Chromebook 4.