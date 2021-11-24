Hurry! NordicTrack's Peloton killer just dropped $700 in Black Friday deal

If you’ve been waiting for the Black Friday deal s to shop for an exercise bike to add to your home gym, we’ve got good news — one of the best exercises bikes on the market, the NordicTrack S22i, is on sale for $1,499 in the Black Friday sale , that’s $700 cheaper than its normal price of $2199.

The NordicTrack S22i is one of Peloton’s direct competitors and at $1499, it is over $600 cheaper than the Peloton Bike+. The S22i is a brilliant bike for upping your cardio indoors.

NordicTrack S22i: was $2199, now $1,499 @ Amazon NordicTrack S22i: was $2199, now $1,499 @ Amazon

This excellent Peloton alternative is $500 off in the NordicTrack sale. The price includes assembly and delivery, and the bike is in stock and ready to ship right now. There's no telling how long the offer will last, so act fast.

The NordicTrack S22i is one of the brand’s premium indoor cycling bikes. It features a 22-inch rotating HD screen, letting you to take HIIT and strength training classes without having to work around the bike. That's something you can’t do on the similarly priced Peloton Bike. The S22i also comes with a pair of three-pound dumbbells for the strength classes.

The bike arrives with one month free of iFit, NordicTrack’s studio of on-demand and live classes. After the free trial, the iFit membership costs $39 per month for a Family Membership, which gives you up to five different profiles and is the same cost as a Peloton membership. If you don't need multiple profiles, NordicTrack also offers an individual plan that costs $15 per month—the same as its mobile app subscription. (Can’t decide between the two bikes? Check out Peloton vs NordicTrack: how to choose the right bike for you).

When it comes to the bike itself, the NordicTrack has 24 different digital resistance levels, a top incline of 20% and a maximum decline of 10%. The S22i's magnetic resistance system is digitally controlled with buttons on the handlebars, which means that instructors can adjust your resistance remotely while you take their class.

NordicTrack also updated the bike to make the resistance even quieter, so you can easily do an early morning spin class while the kids are still asleep. NordicTrack's iFit has a neat "global" training feature that lets you follow instructors around the world and check out the scenery, too.

Like most of the best exercise bikes on the market, the NordicTrack S22i has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can listen to the classes via headphones and connect your heart rate monitor to the bike.

Overall, it’s a brilliant buy that is probably a more versatile, and cheaper option than the Peloton Bike. Don’t hang around — this deal will only last ‘while supplies last’, so if you're shopping for an exercise bike, or planning on giving one as a gift this year, now’s your chance. See our Black Friday exercise bike deals page for more savings.