Hurry! Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is $400 off in Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are hitting early this year, so if you've been hoping to snatch the Surface Pro 7 on an epic discount, we've got good news for you.

That's right, Microsoft has the Surface Pro 7 on sale for $799 . That's taking a whole $400 off the original price, making it one of the biggest price drops we've seen since Prime Day sales. This deal gets you one of the best tablets available, all the while saving you over 30%. Hurry though, as stock is limited.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Surface Pro 7: was $1,199 now $799 @ Microsoft

The Surface Pro 7 is one of the best tablets on the market. It features a great 12.3-inch display, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It's now $400 off for a limited time only. View Deal

If you're on the lookout for a tablet that gives you that laptop feel, then the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a good fit for you. Even with the release of the Surface Pro 8, the 7th generation is still a great option for those looking for a 2-in-1 tablet for work, study or creative purposes.

This particular configuration features a powerful 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The device is available in two sleek color options: Platinum and Black.

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review, we were impressed with its bright and colorful display and USB-C-enabled charging. With the Surface Pro 7, you will roughly get around seven hours of juice if used for general web surfing and simple tasks.

And although the battery capacity is admittedly less impressive (especially compared to its predecessor), overall, the performance of the Surface Pro is impressive enough to overlook this flaw.

Still, if you’re on the hunt for a powerful 2-in-1 laptop/tablet whether it’s for work or everyday use, the Surface Pro 7 provides great value at a now-reduced price of $799. Be sure to act fast though, as stock won't last forever.