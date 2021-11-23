How to get free bedding when you buy a mattress this Black Friday

If you’re planning on buying a mattress during the holiday shopping period, you'll be able to bag yourself some free bedding too—as long as you know where to look. Many (but not all) of the best mattress brands are giving away free bedding when you buy a mattress, and we’re seeing more of these pop up among the Black Friday mattress deals as brands jostle for your holiday custom.

Free bedding bundles often include premium bed sheets, comforters, duvets and other accessories. These gifts are automatically added at checkout, with the bedding matched to the size of the mattress you order.

In addition to sheets, pillows are often included (usually one pillow with single / twin size mattresses, and two with double / queen size beds and bigger). Pillows should be replaced every one to two years anyway, so getting them for free means you won’t have to shell out for a while.

How to get free bedding when buying a mattress

Not every brand offers money off and free bedding, but you are more likely to get both when shopping direct from the mattress manufacturer itself. That said, we have seen retailers give away free bedding as an incentive to buy, but it's more common to be offered free gifts when shopping with the brand directly.

Most times you don't have to input a specific promo code to secure your free bedding or other gift, but if you do then it will be stated on the brand's site. From our experience, any free bedding is added to your cart automatically, so it's there when you are ready to checkout.

It's usual for brands to limit how many free gifts you're entitled to per order too. For example, you might receive one bedding bundle even if you order two mattresses at the same time. That said, others will give away free bedding with every mattress in your order - check the offer details before buying to avoid disappointment.

Here we round-up six top sleep brands serving up Black Friday deals that give you money off and free bedding when you buy a new mattress...

1. Awara Sleep

Luxury sleep brand Awara is offering $200 off mattresses plus $499 of eco-friendly bedding in its Black Friday sale. The free bedding includes a cotton sheet set worth up to $175 and featuring a 300 thread-count fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two standard-size pillowcases.

You'll also get two latex pillows, plus a waterproof antimicrobial mattress protector to keep your new bed safe from spills and stains. This is an attractive bundle if you're looking to buy an organic mattress and upgrade your bedding so that it's natural and healthier for your sleep (and the planet).

2. Puffy Mattress

Mattress in a box brand Puffy has one of the biggest deals we've seen so far, offering with $300 off plus up to $455 worth of free bedding in the Puffy Black Friday mattress sale. Whether you choose the affordable and original Puffy Mattress or the more breathable Puffy Lux Hybrid, you will get two free pillows, a mattress protector and a sheet set (includes one flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillow cases).

Just pick your Puffy and your free bedding will be added at checkout in a size that matches your bed. With a total saving of $755, this is a fantastic value offer for upgrading your sleep this holiday season and beyond.

3. Nectar Sleep

Nectar Sleep is one of the world's most popular mattress manufacturers, and right now you can save $100 and get $399 of free bedding when you buy the Nectar Original mattress direct from the brand. As we explain in our Nectar Memory Foam Mattress review, this is a good choice for all sleeping positions and its fantastic value for money even when it isn't on offer.

The free Serenity Bedding bundle it comes with includes a mattress protector (worth up to $99), a bed sheet set (worth up to $150) and premium cooling pillows (worth up to $150). Considering the Nectar mattress now starts from just $499, this is unbeatable value.

Upgrade to the Nectar Premier or the cooling Nectar Premier Copper Mattress and the brand will also throw in a Google Next Hub 2nd Gen with sleep-sensing, worth $99.

4. Cocoon by Sealy

When it comes to more traditional mattresses, Sealy is a household name and right now the brand's Cocoon by Sealy offshoot is offering 35% off all mattresses plus up to $199 of free bedding.

This is an evergreen offer that we have seen before from the brand, but it's still a good offer if you are a hot sleeper looking for a cheap cooling mattress - and one that comes with free premium bedding too.

Pick the Chill Memory Foam or Chill Hybrid and you'll get free DreamFit pillows and bed sheets that are breathable and soft to the touch, boosting your cooling sleep experience.

5. DreamCloud

DreamCloud is offering US customers $200 off and $399 worth of free bedding with every DreamCloud mattress purchase. The free bedding includes a mattress protector (worth up to $99), a sheet set (worth up to $150) and premium pillows (worth up to $150).

There are three models to pick from: the DreamCloud, the DreamCloud Premier, and the flagship DreamCloud Premier Rest. If you sleep hot, this free luxury bedding bundle has everything you need for a cooler night’s rest, with a waterproof mattress protector, two cooling pillows and antimicrobial cotton bed sheets included.

6. Helix Sleep

Helix Sleep makes mattresses for people who aren't sure what they like or need from a bed. How come? The brand has an insightful mattress quiz that helps you quickly narrow down your dream bed. Like the other sleep specialists featured above, Helix is offering money off and free bedding this Black Friday, so you can save up to $200 and get two free pillows, depending on the Helix you buy.

Spend $1,250 (use the code BFSALE150) and you'll get $150 off your Helix plus you'll receive two free pillows. Spend $1,750 (use the code BFSALE200) and you'll get $200 off and two free Dream Pillows. These offers apply to all sizes and options in both the Helix and Helix Luxe range. For one of our favorites, read our Helix Midnight Mattress review.

