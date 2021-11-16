Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is at its lowest price ever for Black Friday

Do you like running with music, but hate carrying your phone with you? Then you need to check out this Black Friday deal on the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, which cuts $100 off one of the best running watches around.

Right now Amazon has the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music for just $249, which is $100 off — an all-time low, and an even better deal from last week, when the watch was just $50 off. That means it's the optimal time to pick up this GPS watch, which can not only track a ton of metrics, but can store up to 500 songs, so you can pair it with a set of Bluetooth headphones and leave your phone at home. This is one Black Friday deal you shouldn't run past.

Garmin 245 Music: was $349, now $249 @ Amazon Garmin 245 Music: was $349, now $249 @ Amazon

The Garmin 245 Music can store up to 500 songs, and can last up to 6 hours when using GPS and listening to music. If you're just using GPS, it can go for up to 24 hours. It has a bright 1.2-inch display, and is water-resistant to 165 feet. You can find the same deal at Best Buy.

Over the years, I've done a lot of running — four marathons and at least half a dozen half marathons — and found the Forerunner 245 Music to be one of the best running watches.

It's extremely light — just 1.4 ounces — so you barely notice it on your wrist. Its 1.2-inch display is a little small when compared with some of the best smartwatches, but Garmin does a good job at making the numbers and letters very legible, so you can get all the information you need at a quick glance. Plus, it's a transflective display, so it gets even brighter in the sun.

The Forerunner 245 can show a ton of metrics apart from pace and distance; for example, it can tell you how effective your training is. In our Garmin Forerunner 245 Music review, I really liked its light weight, as well as the ability to customize the display to show what I wanted to see during my runs. And, its excellent battery life — up to 6 hours when using both GPS and streaming music — meant I didn't have to worry about charging it after every run.

And then there's the onboard music storage. If you have a Spotify or Deezer premium account, you can download playlists from those services directly to the watch; otherwise, you can sideload music from your computer. You can then use the controls on the watch itself to play, pause, and skip ahead and back.

At $249 — $100 off its regular price — the Garmin 245 Music is at its lowest price ever, making it a great time to pick one up. And, if you don't like the black strap, it's also available in white and blue. If this isn't the device for you, it's also worth checking out out our Garmin Black Friday deals for discounts on the company's other watches.

