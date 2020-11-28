Forget Black Friday iPad deals — Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 price sliced by $150

As Black Friday deals give way to Cyber Monday deals, we’ve not been short of appealing tablet bargains. But while discounts on the latest Apple iPads have been on the slight side, we’ve found a great alternative in Samsung’s 2020 flagship tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is on sale for $550 at Best Buy, slicing $100 off the original price for the 128GB model. Stretch your budget further and you can get the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for $580, which is $150 down from its normal $730.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: was $650 now $550 with free $50 gift card @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a true iPad Pro rival. Featuring the fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and a smooth 120Hz screen, it's a great tablet for browsing, binge watching or doodling with the bundled S Pen. For $550 it's a steal - especially with the extra $50 gift card.View Deal

The larger 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus sees the same reduction, with the 128GB model selling for $750, and the 256GB version going for $780. Not bad, considering they usually sell for $850 and $930 respectively.

Should you upgrade to the Plus model? Well, obviously the main difference is size, with the larger Tab S7 sporting a 12.4-inch screen as opposed to the regular model’s 11-inch display, which is handy if you want a bigger canvas to draw on with the bundled S Pen. It also features a larger battery, and sees the screen upgraded to AMOLED, rather than the LCD panel used in the regular version.

Otherwise, the specs are broadly the same and both are excellent tablets. Both feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, and both have super-slick 120Hz screens which makes using them an absolute pleasure, whether it’s for web browsing, bingeing Netflix or sketching a masterpiece.

“From its excellent bright and sharp screen to its top-tier design, this is a tablet that Apple fans may call an iPad Pro clone, but it’s one that Android users need to consider,” we concluded in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 review.

With at least $100 off the RRP and the added bonus of a $50 Best Buy voucher, it’s a very easy recommendation.

