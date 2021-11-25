Forget AirPods — the best wireless earbuds just got a killer price for Black Friday

Black Friday deals have arrived and there are some great bargains to be had on all manner of tech, especially wireless earbuds.

Take these Jabra Elite 75t earbuds on sale for $168 at Amazon, saving you a neat $41. And in the U.K. the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds on sale for £89 at Amazon, which see the price sliced by £60 from £149. These deals get you a pair of killer active noise cancelling earbuds for very attractive prices.

This deal takes 20% off the original price, saving you $41 in total on the Jabra Elite Active 75t, one of the best wireless earbuds on the market.

The Jabra Elite Active 75t is one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds on the market. The buds feature a 7.5-hour battery life (28 hours with the charging case), waterproof protection and a comfortable yet stylish design.

In our Jabra Elite Active 75t review , we praised their impressive active and passive noise cancellation, sleek yet durable design, and lengthy battery life. Speaking of which, the 7.5-hour battery life (which also extends to 28 hours with a charging case) is even better than that of the Apple AirPods Pro .

As it happens, in our AirPods 3 vs. Jabra Elite Active 75t face-off, we concluded that even Apple's latest wireless earbuds don't stand a chance against the Jabra Elite Active 75t, thanks to its "terrific all-around performance, up-to-date features, and a stylish, yet sturdy design to boot."

Furthermore, the Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds come with an app that allows for some deeper audio customization, so you can tailor the sound to suit your tastes or the environment you're wearing them in.

The Jabra Elite Active 75t rivals some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, and it's easy to see why. Fitness enthusiasts are set to benefit from the comfortable build and the lengthy battery life, while the waterproof protection will certainly come in handy during workouts; you won't have to worry about sweaty ears damaging the earbuds.