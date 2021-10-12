Early Black Friday deal slashes Sony wireless earbuds to all-time low price

If you’re looking for a killer alternative to Apple’s AirPods, then you’ve found them in the Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds. The WF-1000XM3 is another fantastic audio product from one of the most reputable headphone manufacturers around, and right now they’re available at a very tempting discounted price.

Currently, you can get the Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds for $128 at Amazon. That’s a massive $72 off its normal price of $199 and a new all-time low price. Don't worry if Amazon sells out, the deal is also being matched at Best Buy. Such a huge saving makes this easily one of the best early Black Friday deals we’ve spotted so far.

In Sony WF-1000XM3 review, we called it “a true wireless triumph that successfully combines stellar sonics with impressive noise cancellation. A plethora of features and solid battery life also elevate its status among the elite.” In fact, we were so impressed with the buds we awarded them an editor’s choice recommendation.

It’s not hard to see why, either. The Sony WF-1000XM3 is excellent for listening to music while traveling or exercising, although the poor call quality makes them less useful for remote workers. However, don’t let that put you off as the earbuds are a winner in almost all other areas.

It’s the lengthy battery life that impressed us most. We managed to get 6 hours of use from the Sony WF-1000XM3 with noise-canceling switched on, and 8 hours with it turned off. Plus, the included charging case offers a further three complete charges, so you’ll have plenty of battery when you need it most. For comparison, Apple’s flagship AirPods Pro only offers 4.5 hours of battery on a single charge.

In our testing, we were also pleasantly surprised with just how useful the free Sony Headphones app was. This application allows you to truly personalize your listening experience, and if you opt for a pair of WF-1000XM3s it’s a must-download.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 is an excellent choice for anyone who never leaves the house without music in their ears, and this deal just makes them an even easier recommendation. If you’re not completely sold check out our best wireless earbuds rankings for some alternative picks.