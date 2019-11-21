Early Black Friday Deal: 16-inch MacBook Pro is $130 off on Amazon

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is not even a month old, but there’s already a tempting discount as we head into Black Friday deal season.

Right now Amazon has the 16-inch MacBook Pro for up to $130 off the usual retail price for the Core i7/1TB SSD version of the laptop. You can also save $100 on the Core i9/1TB SSD model.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: was $2,399 now $2,268.44

The new king of the Apple laptop lineup features the largest screen yet on a MacBook, a great Magic keyboard, powerful performance and epic battery life.View Deal

This new big-screen MacBook Pro also brings 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics, an improved cooling system and a scissor-switch keyboard, which vastly improves the typing experience.

In our 16-inch MacBook Pro review, we praised the new Magic Keyboard but also the sharper Retina Display (which now has narrower bezels), the booming 6-speaker audio system and the long battery life of up to 11 hours.

The Touch Bar is back from the previous generations of MacBook, giving contextual buttons at the top of the keyboard depending on what app you’re using and containing a Touch ID sensor for unlocking the MacBook and approving purchases. You also get a large trackpad beneath the keyboard, giving you plenty of space for navigating and gesturing your way around the desktop.

Beneath the aluminum surface, there’s also triple microphone system for clear voice calls and recordings. Apple didn't provide full-size USB ports, but you do get four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C universal ports.

If you’d prefer to get your new MacBook via Best Buy instead, its own $100 off deal on any of the four spec/color configurations mentioned above is still live if you sign up for a free My Best Buy membership. But Amazon's deals are better in terms of the raw prices.

Should you be on the hunt for other holiday deals, our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals will help steer you towards great discounts.