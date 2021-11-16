Dyson Black Friday deal: Two popular cordless vacuums just went on sale

As we inch closer to November 26, Black Friday deals are getting hotter, with retailers discounting even the priciest of tech devices, including Dyson products. Generally speaking, Dyson discounts are exceptionally hard to find throughout most of the year, but Black Friday season comes with a handful of price cuts and we've just spotted a deal on not one but two great vacuum cleaners.

For a limited time only, Dyson is hosting a sale of its cordless vacuum cleaners, including the V8 Absolute and the Cyclone V10 Absolute models. Both models are currently $50 off, and although at first glance it may not seem much, it's still a solid price cut, especially considering that sales like that don't happen often. Hurry though, as demand for Dyson devices is quite high and stock is limited.

Dyson sales are extremely rare, so when you see $50 off, you take it. The V8 Absolute is lightweight and versatile in use and can run for up to 40 minutes straight. Featuring two power modes, this vacuum cleaner can easily clean both carpet and hardwood surfaces.

This deal takes off $50 in total, and although that may not seem much, it's still a worthwhile saving.The Cyclone V10 Absolute model is one powerful device, featuring three power modes and up to 60 minutes of run time. It also has an advanced filtration system which can trap up to 99.99% of particles all the while expelling cleaner air.

For years now, Dyson has been considered one of the best brands to produce vacuum cleaners, rivaling brands like Miele and Kenmore.

Both the V8 Absolute and the Cyclone V10 Absolute are cordless vacuum cleaners that are bound to elevate your cleaning routine. With the incredibly powerful V8 and V10 Dyson motors, these vacuum cleaners will help you clean more efficiently, allowing you to get rid of microscopic dirt and allergens on your surfaces.

Each device features a cleaner head that automatically adjusts to the type of carpeting as well as hard floors. And when it comes to carpet flooring, the Dyson Cyclone V10 can rid you of the most stubborn dirt, thanks to the Torque drive cleaner and stiff nylon bristles that deliver a deeper clean.

Now let's break down the differences between the two. While the V8 Absolute delivers up to 40 minutes of run time and features two power modes, the Cyclone V10 Absolute will provide you with 60 minutes of run time on three power modes. Another noteable difference lies in the charge time, while the V8 Absolute can charge up to 100% in about five hours time, the Cyclone V10 Absolute can do so in just three and a half hours.

Perhaps the most annoying part of vacuum cleaning is taking all the dirt and dust out of the bag (which sometimes requires you to touch it yourself, yikes). Luckily, with the both the V8 Absolute and the Cyclone V10 Abcolute you'll never have to. These features a bagless design with a no-touch technology. Simply push a button to release the contents to the bin.

All-in-all, these Dyson vacuums deliver great performance and are a great bargain now that they're reduced for more than half off their original prices. Make sure to act fast though, as stock won't last forever. And if you wanted to browse through more options, feel free to check out our best Dyson Black Friday deals page.