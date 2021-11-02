Brook + Wilde cuts £250 off its mattresses ahead of Black Friday

Brook + Wilde has launched a series of new discount codes, giving you the choice of either saving up to £250 on a hybrid mattress, or receiving a free bedding bundle. The discounts apply to all three Brook + Wilde mattresses, which are priced from £599 and come in soft, medium or firm. The money-off savings apply to mattress orders worth £599 or more, while the bundles are for orders worth £849 or more.

The free bedding bundle is worth up to £1,209, depending on the hybrid you buy and the total value of your purchase. These bundles include premium duvets and pillows, giving you everything you need for opulent yet cosy sleep. Use the code BUNDLE at checkout and you’ll receive free bedding worth from £495 to £1,209, depending on the value of your order and the hybrid you buy.

Brook + Wilde’s The Lux mattress features in our best mattress guide as the ultimate choice for a slice of hotel luxury in your own bedroom. All three of the brand’s hybrids (The Lux, The Elite, and The Ultima) are a great option if you co-sleep with a restless partner too. That’s because each is designed to minimise motion transfer.

Spend £599 or more on a Lux mattress and you’ll save £150 with the discount code RISE150 at checkout. Spend £899 or more on an Elite and you’ll get £200 off with the code RISE200. For Ultima orders worth £999 or more you’ll get £250 off with code RISE250. If you want a luxury mattress for less, this is a great early Black Friday mattress deal.

Save £200 – The flagship Ultima comes in four sizes and three firmness levels to deliver comfort and cooling via eight layers of luxury memory foam and springs. The Elite promotes deep and restful sleep for all body sizes and sleeping positions, with Wave Technology ensuring good spinal alignment and night-long support. View Deal

Save £250 - The Ultima offers ten layers of luxury including a thermic-fabric cooling cover, comfort foam and ergonomic springs designed to support your body in the best way possible for a great night’s sleep. There’s three firmness too – soft, medium and firm – so all sleepers will be able to rest easy no matter the sleeping position. View Deal

Prices usually start from £599 for the Lux, £899 for the Elite and £1,899 for the Ultima, but with these new promo codes you can knock a decent chunk off the price. The other offer of course is free bedding bundles on orders worth £849 or more - use the code BUNDLE at checkout.

The Lux comes with a cooling Everdene Bundle worth up to £415, while the Elite comes with a Cavendish Bundle worth up to £795. The Ultima comes with a Marlowe Bundle worth up to £1209 when buying an Ultima mattress. The bundles comprise a premium duvet and either one or two (double sizes up) of the brand’s best pillows for sleeping.

Each Brook + Wilde mattress has a risk-free 100-night trial, but you’ll need to sleep on it for at least 30 nights before the brand will work with you on either a replacement or a refund. Premium delivery is also free within the UK, and the mattresses come with a ten-year guarantee.

You can also find great Black Friday bedding deals on lots of accessories too, such as bed sheets, some of the best mattress toppers for all budgets, plus comforters, and mattress protectors.

The new Brook + Wilde sale runs until 8 November, so you only have a few days left to grab this current deal. If you miss it, check out our guide to the biggest mattress sales instead.

