Black Friday vacuum cleaner deal knocks $200 off — making it half price

Nothing cleans quite so well as an upright vacuum cleaner. These tend to be the most powerful of vacuum cleaner types — digging deep into the pile of the carpet to collect any loose dust and debris. This makes them the best choice if you deal with a lot of pet fur or long hairs embedded in the carpet. If you’re looking to update your upright vacuum cleaner, for one-day-only Shark is offering a brilliant Black Friday deal.

The Shark APEX Upright Vacuum is on sale for $219, bringing the price down from $419 to save you a cool $200. All you need to do is apply the code BFWKD200 at checkout.

Shark APEX Upright Vacuum with Powered Lift-Away: was $419 now $219 @ Shark Shark APEX Upright Vacuum with Powered Lift-Away: was $419 now $219 @ Shark

The Shark APEX Upright Vacuum with Powered Lift-Away comes with a lift-away pod, which means you can detach the canister from the vacuum body and use it as a small, portable handheld vacuum cleaner. This makes it handy for reaching in small, awkward spaces, such as under furniture or on the stairs. The LED lights on the floor nozzle and handle help you spot unsightly debris too. Just apply the code BFWKD200 at checkout to get this deal.

Reasons to buy the Shark APEX Upright Vacuum with Powered Lift-Away

As mentioned earlier, being an upright vacuum cleaner, this model will naturally be more powerful than a cordless or robot design. While it might not look as glamorous, it’s certainly practical, especially because of its lift-away pod feature. That means you’re essentially getting an upright vacuum cleaner as well as a handheld in one.

On top of this, the self-cleaning brushroll technology means long hair won’t get tangled around the brush bar and you won’t have to cut it free. This is useful if you deal with a lot of pet fur too.

If you’re prone to allergies, this is a good deal to get because it features Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology as well as a HEPA filter; so any dust will remain trapped once it’s picked up. The LED lights on the floor nozzle and handle are a useful addition too — so you don’t need to worry about missing a spot.