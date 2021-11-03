Black Friday streaming deal: Roku Streaming Stick 4K just crashed to $29

We've already got a Black Friday Roku deal on our favorite streaming stick, which only just came out. Those words are as surprising to us as they may be to you. Even better, this is a substantial discount, not $5 off like some minor deals we've seen already.

This is about the Roku Streaming Stick 4K now just $29 at Amazon, a shockingly low and early Black Friday deal. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K was released in the middle of October, so a sale just a few weeks later was not something we expected —especially because this is a fantastic streaming device that provides 4K HDR streaming, snappy performance and Dolby Vision.

Roku - Streaming Stick+ 4K Headphone Edition Brand new Roku on sale Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The best Roku streaming stick is already on sale, marked down by 40%. It's not drastically different from its beloved predecessor, but this model adds Dolby Vision and a long-range Wi-Fi receiver to make for better-looking, more stable streams when you're watching further away from your router. In case Amazon's offer runs out, Best Buy is matching this price. View Deal

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is our pick for the best streaming device for a few reasons, starting with its crisp and bold 4K HDR picture quality. Combined with Dolby Vision, a video standard that the stick was missing in previous versions, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K makes Star Wars and Marvel movies look great on Disney Plus, as well as the latest season of your favorite Netflix show.

While writing my Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, I was excited to notice that Roku now lets you spell out passwords and usernames via speech. This is huge for all of us who use complicated passwords (and we all should) that may take ages to enter via a remote. That's on top of the steaming stick's snappy performance and excellent apps-first interface, one that isn't bogged down with the ads you get with an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Cube or TV.

Right now, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K has practically every app you could need, but that may change come Dec. 9 due to a spat between Roku and YouTube that may take the popular streaming service off Roku. If you're buying this to give it as a gift, we'd recommend secretly opening it up early to download the YouTube app and any others.