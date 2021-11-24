Black Friday SodaStream deal makes it the lowest price ever at $59

The SodaStream sparkling water makers have been around for a while, but when we see one in action, it never ceases to amaze. After all, it turns still water into sparkling — which is pretty clever when you think about it.

The newest member of the SodaStream range, the Terra, has maintained a steady price of $99 since it was released just a few short months ago. But, with the latest Black Friday deals , you can now get the SodaStream Terra for an all-time low price of $59 on Amazon — that's 40% off. This deal applies to all of the colors as well, including black, blue, red and white.

The Sodastream Terra Sparkling Water Maker is a unique appliance which can turn still water into sparkling at the push of a button. Powered by a Co2 cylinder, it can carbonate up to 60 liters of water before the cylinder needs replacing. No electricity is needed to power it and it comes with a dishwasher-safe reusable bottle as well as one Co2 cylinder.

Reasons to buy the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker

Needless to say, if you’re a fan of sparkling water, then a SodaStream machine is worth the investment. It’s a very low-maintenance appliance to use; simply fill the reusable water bottle, clip it into place, press the button, and the machine does the rest. No electricity is needed to power this model, so you can place it wherever you want on your countertop.

You can use it for all kinds of recipes, whether you need sparkling water for a cocktail, or want to mix up your own fizzy pop. In fact, you can even buy SodaStream Drink Mix flavors separately to combine with the water. There’s all sorts of flavors to choose from, including strawberry, blackberry and mango.

Plus, with a selection of colors, including black, white, blue and red, you can blend this appliance in with your kitchen or make it pop on your countertop. You will need to be prepared to replace the cylinder after carbonating 60 liters of water — you can exchange these on SodaStream for $14, or buy spare for $29 per cylinder.

Go ahead and treat yourself to sparkling water on demand this Black Friday. If you're after more kitchen appliances, check out our best Black Friday appliance deals.