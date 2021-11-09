Black Friday laptop deal: Save $200 off the Lenovo Legion Slim 7

With Black Friday just around the corner, now is as good a time as any to score a solid deal on a powerful gaming laptop. We've spotted one of the best deals available right now.

Slickdeals currently has the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 on sale for $1,300. That's $200 off its regular price of $1,499. That's a fantastic deal for one of the best laptops out there.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Slickdeals

This deal saves you $200 on this powerful gaming laptop. The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 packs a punch with its Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Nvidia RTX 3060 6GB GPU, FHD 165Hz display, 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 is one of the best gaming laptops available right now. This machine delivers great value with its powerful set of specs for a price tag below $1,400.

This laptop features a Ryzen 7 5800H 3.2 GHz processor, an Nvidia RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 graphics card, a 15.6-inch Full HD LED display with an impressive refresh rate of 165Hz, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of solid state drive storage - all packed into a slim chassis.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 delivers outstanding gaming performance with its powerful Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card. With this, you'll be able to enjoy some of the most graphics-heavy games (like Metro Exodus) at around 60-70 FPS on "Ultra" settings.

In terms of design, this sleek machine rivals the Razer Blade 15, weighing in at just over 4 lbs. If you like colored lights, you'll be able to game in style thanks to the Legion Slim 7's RGB backlit keyboard and more customizable lights on the sides and back of the laptop.

This solid deal saves you a decent amount of money for a gaming laptop with an impressive set of specs. But, in case you wanted to explore other options on the market, make sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals available right now.