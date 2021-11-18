Black Friday laptop deal: Google Pixelbook Go just hit lowest price ever

Need a new Chromebook? This is one of the best times of the year to buy one, as retailers are already offering Black Friday deals on laptops from most major vendors.

Notably, right now you can get a Google Pixelbook Go on sale at Amazon for $719. That's over $100 off the usual $849 asking price, making this the lowest price we've yet seen on this model packing a Core i5 CPU, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You can also get the more expensive model with 16 GB of RAM for a record low $849 ($150 off), making these two discounts some of the better Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Google Pixelbook Go: was $849, now $719 @ Amazon Google Pixelbook Go: was $849, now $719 @ Amazon In our Google Pixelbook Go review we praised this Chromebook for its sleek, light chassis, bright screen, and 11+ hour battery life. This model is on sale for a record low price and comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Core i5 CPU in this laptop gives it a bit more power than most Chromebooks, so using ChromeOS for work or play should be nice and speedy. In our Google Pixelbook Go review we praised this Pixelbook successor for its light, minimalist chassis, vibrant 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen, and 11+ hour battery life.

Sure, the speakers are underwhelming on this Chromebook and it doesn't have any USB-A ports (just two USB-C ports), so you'll have to invest in a USB-C to USB-A adapter if you want to use older accessories. But at this price it's a great investment if you're looking for a light, speedy Chromebook to use for remote learning. And as long as everything you need to do can be done within the confines of ChromeOS, this is also a great laptop for getting work done at home or on the road. Just make sure you have reliable access to a Wi-Fi network, as this Chromebook is handicapped without Internet access.

If you'd prefer the model with 16 GB of RAM instead of 8 GB, don't forget that Amazon has that Google Pixelbook Go on sale for $849, which is another record-low price for this clamshell Chromebook. We'll keep hunting for the best deals through the end of the month, so check our Black Friday laptop deals and Cyber Monday deals pages regularly for more great sales.